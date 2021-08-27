Create a Writing Rubric with Microsoft Word
Understand the importance of a rubric as an assessment tool
Write an essay rubric in Microsoft Word
Build a writing rubric in Microsoft Word
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to create and utilize writing rubrics within Microsoft Word. Through the Microsoft Program you will be able to support and develop rubrics for a variety of topics and assessment areas. By using a rubric as an assessment tool in Microsoft Word, you are able to effectively evaluate your learners’ comprehension of important components of their writing pieces.
Basic knowledge of what components to assess within writing.
Career Development
Content Creation
Training
Writing
Assessment For Learning
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
What is a Rubric and Why is it important?
Custom Rubrics and Components
Two Types of Rubrics
How to Create a Rubric
Create a Rubric
