Einführung in PicsArt für Soziale Medien
Erstelle ein individuelles Fotoprojekt in PicsArt indem du mehrere Fotos zu einem Design vereinst.
Füge visuell ansprechende Elemente und Effekte zu deinem PicsArt Projekt hinzu.
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben, Fotos mit Hilfe der gratis Version von PicsArt für soziale Medien zu bearbeiten und individuelle Fotoprojekte zu kreieren. PicsArt ist eine web basierte Plattform, die es Usern ermöglicht Fotos und Videos zu bearbeiten und mit Hilfe von Grafikdesign Tools kreative Projekte zu kreieren, die zu Werbezwecken in den sozialen Medien genutzt werden können. User von sozialen Netzwerken werden im heutigen Zeitalter von Informationen und Bildern regelrecht überschwemmt. Aufgabe des Social Media Marketings ist es daher, kreative Wege zu finden um die Aufmerksamkeit der User für ihre Produkte und Dienstleistungen zu gewinnen. Dies erfolgt oftmals auf Basis eines sehr geringen Marketing Budgets.
Social Media Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen PicsArt Account und erkunde deinen PicsArt Arbeitsplatz.
Wende Grafikdesign Tools an um den Hintergrund eines Fotos mit PicsArt zu eliminieren.
Teile und speichere deine PicsArt Projekte.
