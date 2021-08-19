Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Use the Business Model Canvas for Strategic Analysis by Coursera Project Network
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will be able to design, analyze, and innovate with the business model canvas as we work you through the 9 building blocks that make up the canvas. You will be able to conceptualize how it all begins with strategy and how having the right strategy determines how you approach each of the blocks. We will use a spreadsheet to sketch and analyze the business model canvas, and innovatively fill up each of the blocks. We will work you through the process with our social venture to conduct the analysis, as that would empower you to apply the concepts to analyze any organization. This project is for entrepreneurs and innovators who want to have a holistic understanding of how to analyze their venture and create a strategy that puts all factors into consideration. Also, for intrapreneurs who are interested in creating a venture out of an existing business, or analyzing their current business. All you need to have is a business idea you want to implement, and we will work you through the model step-by-step. At the end of the project, you will be able to design, analyze, and innovate strategically with the business model canvas....
By Jamal A
Aug 19, 2021
Very bad content
I don't want this kind of certificates, this certificate with this kind of content will minimize my score.