Introduction to Easil for Social Media
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use and navigate the Easil website and you will create an Instagram post using the free version of Easil. You will also learn how to modify a template in Easil to create an individual project. Your new acquired skills will help you market your business and products on social media. Consumers are constantly overloaded with information and images in social media. Part of social media marketing is learning creative ways to draw attention to products and services, oftentimes on a lean budget. In this project, learners will create edited social media photo posts using the free version of Easil. Easil is a web based all-in-one tool that helps you create visual content online. Learners can easily create and implement creative edits with online design tools to use when marketing their business. We can use Easil to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Social Media Marketing
Business
Graphic Design
Easil
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a free Easil account with a Google account
Acquire knowledge of how to navigate Easil menus and tools
Design an Instagram Post with Easil
Add graphic design skills to your Instagram Post with Easil
Modify a template to create an individual Instagram Story Post
