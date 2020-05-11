Regression Analysis with Yellowbrick
Evaluate the performance of regression models using visual diagnostic tools from Yellowbrick
Use visualization techniques to steer your machine learning workflow
Welcome to this project-based course on Regression Analysis with Yellowbrick. In this project, we will build a machine learning model to predict the compressive strength of high performance concrete (HPC). Although, we will use linear regression, the emphasis of this project will be on using visualization techniques to steer our machine learning workflow. Visualization plays a crucial role throughout the analytical process. It is indispensable for any effective analysis, model selection, and evaluation. This project will make use of a diagnostic platform called Yellowbrick. It allows data scientists and machine learning practitioners to visualize the entire model selection process to steer towards better, more explainable models.Yellowbrick hosts several datasets from the UCI Machine Learning Repository. We’ll be working with the concrete dataset that is well suited for regression tasks. The dataset contains 1030 instances and 8 real valued attributes with a continuous target. We we will cover the following topics in our machine learning workflow: exploratory data analysis (EDA), feature and target analysis, regression modelling, cross-validation, model evaluation, and hyperparamter tuning. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, Yellowbrick, and scikit-learn pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Machine Learning
Python Programming
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Scikit-Learn
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Data Exploration
Preprocessing the Data
Pairwise Scatterplot
Feature Importances
Target Visualization
Evaluating Lasso Regression
Visualizing Test Set Errors
Cross Validation Scores
Learning Curves
Hyperparamter Tuning - Alpha Selection
by TTJul 4, 2021
Good introduction to Yellowbrick. The audio is not as good as other projects.
by SKMay 11, 2020
Great Instructor. Good Platform for Learning as well as Practice side by side.\n\nThank you for sharing your knowledge.
