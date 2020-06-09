Visual Machine Learning with Yellowbrick
70 ratings
3,575 already enrolled
Evaluate the performance of a classifier using visual diagnostic tools from Yellowbrick
Diagnose and handle class imbalance problems
70 ratings
3,575 already enrolled
Evaluate the performance of a classifier using visual diagnostic tools from Yellowbrick
Diagnose and handle class imbalance problems
Welcome to this project-based course on Visual Machine Learning with Yellowbrick. In this course, we will explore how to evaluate the performance of a random forest classifier on the Poker Hand data set using visual diagnostic tools from Yellowbrick. With an emphasis on visual steering of our analysis, we will cover the following topics in our machine learning workflow: feature analysis, feature importance, algorithm selection, model evaluation using regression, cross-validation, and hyperparameter tuning. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, Yellowbrick, and scikit-learn pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Machine Learning
Python Programming
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Scikit-Learn
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the Project and Dataset
Separate the Data into Features and Targets
Evaluating Class Balance
Up-sampling from Minority Classes
Training a Random Forests Classifier
Classification Accuracy
ROC Curve and AUC
Classification Report Heatmap
Class Prediction Error
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by RRJun 9, 2020
I really enjoyed this project. Thank you very much for your valuable teaching. Like to learn more from your end.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.