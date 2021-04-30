Build an Online Auction Server with ExpressJS
Get up and running with ExpressJS
Write a RESTful API server with ExpressJS
Have you ever wanted to learn about backend (server) development and become a "full-stack" developer (someone who can do front-end and back-end development)? It is not as complicated as you think! In this 1.5 hours class, you will dive right in, learn the basics of one of the most popular web server frameworks, and write a server process to serve a simulated online auction website! Recommended background: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, RESTful API.
Web Development
Front And Back Ends
ExpressJS
Representational State Transfer (REST)
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and finished product preview
Create the server and start listening to requests
Provide the function to get the list of auction items
Use middleware to allow cross-origin access
Add a virtual bidder on the server
Provide the function for users to post new bids
Handle errors and communicate them through REST
