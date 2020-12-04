أساسيات python: برمج لعبة تخمين الرقم من الصفر
أساسيات و مفاهيم البرمجة من خلال لغة python.
برمجة ألعاب و برامج تفاعلية بسيطة باستخدام python.
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم كيفية عمل لعبة تفاعلية بسيطة عن طريق لغة البرمجة python. هتتعلم و تطبق أسس البرمجة زي ال (Data types, variables, conditional and Iterative statements). دا هيساعدك انك تكتب كود لألعاب تانية و مهماتك الحياتية باستخدام python. لغة python هي واحدة من أهم و أكثر لغات البرمجة استخداما و دا يرجع لسهولة ال syntax او الكلمات المستخدمة فيها اللي قريبة جدا من لغتنا العادية. حاليا لغة python بتستخدم كتير في تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي ومعالجة البيانات و دول من أكثر المواضيع المنتشرة حاليا في مجال الحاسبات و المعلومات. حاليا جوجل بتدعم python و بتستخدمها عشان كدا دا مخليها الاختيار الأول لكثير من المهندسين والمبرمجين. ملاحظة: تعمل هذه الدورة التدريبية بشكل أفضل للمتعلمين المقيمين في منطقة أمريكا الشمالية. نعمل حاليًا على توفير نفس التجربة في مناطق أخرى. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Python Syntax And Semantics
Programming Principles
Python Programming
Programming concepts
Computer Science
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
بنهاية المهمة 1، هتقدر تفتح و تشتغل علي Jupyter notebook و كمان هتكتب أول كود ليك ("hello world")
بنهاية المهمة 2، هتتعرف علي الأنواع المختلفة للبيانات في python أو ال (Data types). و كمان هتقدر تعمل عليهم عمليات حسابية مختلفة.
بنهاية المهمة 3، هتقدر تكتب conditional statements أو عبارات مشروطة في python.
بنهاية المهمة 4، هتقدر تعمل while loops و تعرف عداد تستخدمه جواها أو تنهي ال loop بدري.
بنهاية المهمة 5، هتقدر تستخدم أمر import في انك تدخل مكتبات مختلفة أو libraries جوة الكود بتاعك.
بنهاية المهمة 6، هتطبق كل حاجة اتعلمناها في المشروع عشان تبني اللعبة بتاعتك و تظبط كل المواصفات بتاعتها.
