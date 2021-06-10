Terraform for absolute beginners

In this Guided Project, you will:

Understanding Infrastructure as code and Terraform Basics

HCL language syntax and using variables

Creating resources in Terraform

2 Hours
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

Terraform allows infrastructure to be expressed as code. The desired state is expressed in a simple human-readable language. Terraform uses this language to provide an execution plan of changes, which can be reviewed for safety and then applied to make changes. Extensible providers allow Terraform to manage a broad range of resources, including hardware, IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will get Understanding of Infrastructure as code Understanding of Terraform basics and its execution flow Understanding HCL language (Harshicorp Language System) syntax Creating infrastructure using Terraform Defining variables in Terraform

Skills you will develop

  • Devops

  • IaC

  • terraform

  • IT Automation

  • Infrastructure As Code

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction to Infrastructure as code and Terraform

  2. Harshicorp Configuration Language syntax

  3. Create your first infrastructure using Terraform execution flow

  4. Updating a resource in Terraform configuration file

  5. State file and other files created by Terraform

  6. Defining Variables in Terraform

  7. Passing variables via terraform.tfvars file

  8. Writing configuration files to create a resource in Azure Cloud

  9. Creating a resource in Azure cloud via Terraform

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

