Terraform for absolute beginners
86 ratings
2,835 already enrolled
Understanding Infrastructure as code and Terraform Basics
HCL language syntax and using variables
Creating resources in Terraform
Terraform allows infrastructure to be expressed as code. The desired state is expressed in a simple human-readable language. Terraform uses this language to provide an execution plan of changes, which can be reviewed for safety and then applied to make changes. Extensible providers allow Terraform to manage a broad range of resources, including hardware, IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will get Understanding of Infrastructure as code Understanding of Terraform basics and its execution flow Understanding HCL language (Harshicorp Language System) syntax Creating infrastructure using Terraform Defining variables in Terraform
Devops
IaC
terraform
IT Automation
Infrastructure As Code
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Infrastructure as code and Terraform
Harshicorp Configuration Language syntax
Create your first infrastructure using Terraform execution flow
Updating a resource in Terraform configuration file
State file and other files created by Terraform
Defining Variables in Terraform
Passing variables via terraform.tfvars file
Writing configuration files to create a resource in Azure Cloud
Creating a resource in Azure cloud via Terraform
by VAJan 6, 2022
Its a wonderful beginners course for initiation into Terraform. Nicely done! Thank You So Much!
by KKOct 28, 2021
Thank You for this course, It really did help me a lot in learning terraform.
by DMJun 10, 2021
A good course to get a basic understanding of terraform. However, for more detailed know how on how to do it with certain providers you should tako some advanced course.
by LNFeb 28, 2022
Great course for entry level into terraform. Really good small project to learn core concepts. Highly recommended for those strarting on their terraform journey.
