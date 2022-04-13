Visualizing Filters of a CNN using TensorFlow
Implement gradient ascent algorithm
Visualize image features that maximally activate filters of a CNN
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this short, 1 hour long guided project, we will use a Convolutional Neural Network - the popular VGG16 model, and we will visualize various filters from different layers of the CNN. We will do this by using gradient ascent to visualize images that maximally activate specific filters from different layers of the model. We will be using TensorFlow as our machine learning framework. The project uses the Google Colab environment which is a fantastic tool for creating and running Jupyter Notebooks in the cloud, and Colab even provides free GPUs for your notebooks. You will need prior programming experience in Python. This is a practical, hands on guided project for learners who already have theoretical understanding of Neural Networks, Convolutional Neural Networks, and optimization algorithms like gradient descent but want to understand how to use the TensorFlow to visualize various filters of a CNN. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Prior experience in Python, theoretical understanding of Convolutional Neural Networks and optimization algorithms like gradient descent.
Deep Learning
Artificial Neural Network
Convolutional Neural Network
Machine Learning
Tensorflow
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Downloading the Model
Get Submodels
Image Visualization
Training Loop
Final Results
by FBApr 13, 2022
instructor explains everything clearly, but an actual application was missing. a quick cats and dogs comparison on how to infer filter activation would have been helpful.
