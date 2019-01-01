Daniel Bourke’s Recommended Courses

Daniel is a Machine Learning Engineer and YouTube creator. He created his own Artificial Intelligence Masters Degree by bringing together several Coursera courses and Specializations. His focus for the future is to merge his background in nutrition and food science with data science and machine learning techniques to help people know more about their food.

Machine Learning

Machine Learning

Stanford University

My Journey with Machine Learning & Coursera

I couldn’t escape it. Everywhere I turned, articles, podcasts, YouTube, I kept hearing about Machine Learning. It captured my curiosity like nothing else. I had to be part of it. Searching the internet led me to find Coursera and Andrew Ng’s Machine Learning Specialization. I started straight away. It was hard but I was hooked. I had to learn more.

I put together a few other Coursera courses in a structured manner to follow one after another. Studying online can be lonely at times so along the way I was sharing my work on YouTube, Medium and LinkedIn. Someone saw this and messaged me. At the time, I was doing classes on Coursera every day. I told them my story and what I’d been learning and where and they said I should meet someone else. I met them and a few weeks later I was working with their team as a Machine Learning Engineer. I still use Coursera every week with one formula. Keep following my curiosity.

