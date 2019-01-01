Daniel Bourke’s Recommended Courses

Deep Learning
My Journey with Machine Learning & Coursera
I couldn’t escape it. Everywhere I turned, articles, podcasts, YouTube, I kept hearing about Machine Learning. It captured my curiosity like nothing else. I had to be part of it. Searching the internet led me to find Coursera and Andrew Ng’s Machine Learning Specialization. I started straight away. It was hard but I was hooked. I had to learn more.
I put together a few other Coursera courses in a structured manner to follow one after another. Studying online can be lonely at times so along the way I was sharing my work on YouTube, Medium and LinkedIn. Someone saw this and messaged me. At the time, I was doing classes on Coursera every day. I told them my story and what I’d been learning and where and they said I should meet someone else. I met them and a few weeks later I was working with their team as a Machine Learning Engineer. I still use Coursera every week with one formula. Keep following my curiosity.
