New computer science and IT courses for you to explore

IBM Technical Support
IBM
Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts & Contrail Networking
Juniper Networks
Scripting with Python and SQL for Data Engineering
Duke University
Google Professional Workspace Administrator
Google Cloud
C Programming with Linux
Institut Mines-Télécom, Dartmouth College
Mathematics for Engineers
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Microsoft 365 Fundamentals
Microsoft
IBM DevOps and Software Engineering
IBM
IBM & Darden Digital Strategy
University of Virginia Darden School Foundation, IBM
IBM Mainframe Developer
IBM, LearnQuest
First Principles of Computer Vision
Columbia University
IBM Data Warehouse Engineer
IBM
C# Programming for Unity Game Development
University of Colorado System
Juniper Networks Junos Platform Automation and DevOps
Juniper Networks
Exam Prep: AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate
Amazon Web Services
DevOps on AWS
Amazon Web Services
Scrum Master Certification
LearnQuest
Development and Operation on Alibaba Cloud
Alibaba Cloud Academy
DevOps, Cloud, and Agile Foundations
IBM
Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity
Palo Alto Networks
Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep
Microsoft
Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum
IBM
BI Foundations with SQL, ETL and Data Warehousing
IBM
Google Cloud Digital Leader Training
Google Cloud
3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Google UX Design
Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep
Microsoft
Introduction to Application Development
LearnQuest
Building Modern Java Applications on AWS
Amazon Web Services
Real-World Cloud Product Management
Advancing Women in Tech
Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep
Microsoft
M2M & IoT Interface Design & Protocols for Embedded Systems
University of Colorado Boulder
IBM Cybersecurity Analyst
IBM
Cybersecurity for Everyone
University of Maryland, College Park
Cybersecurity Job Search and Interviews: Getting Started
University System of Georgia
Explore new courses:
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera