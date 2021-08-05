New health courses for you to explore

COVID Vaccine Ambassador Training: How to Talk to Parents
Johns Hopkins University
Managing Emotions in Times of Uncertainty & Stress
Yale University
Program Design & Evaluation for Health Systems Strengthening
Johns Hopkins University
Mental Health and Resilience for Healthcare Workers
University of Toronto
Abnormal Psychology
Wesleyan University
Mindfulness and Well-being: Living with Balance and Ease
Rice University
Mind Control: Managing Your Mental Health During COVID-19
University of Toronto
Anatomy of the Upper and Lower Extremities
Yale University
COVID-19 Contact Tracing For Nursing Professionals
University of Houston
Cancer Biology
Johns Hopkins University
Urbanisation and Health - Promoting Sustainable Solutions
University of Copenhagen, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, University of Coimbra, EIT Health
Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare
University of Michigan
#talkmentalillness
University of Colorado Boulder
Social Determinants of Health
University of Michigan
Finding Purpose and Meaning In Life: Living for What Matters Most
University of Michigan
Epidemiology in Public Health Practice
Johns Hopkins University
Explore new courses:
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera