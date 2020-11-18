Learn, Act, Impact with courses in social justice, climate change, and more

Anti-Racism
University of Colorado Boulder
Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change
University of Colorado Boulder
Social Work Practice: Advocating Social Justice and Change
University of Michigan
Black Lives Matter
Johns Hopkins University
Cultural impact of housing displacement gentrification
University of Glasgow
Anti-Racism I
University of Colorado Boulder
Diversity and Inclusion in Education
University of Glasgow
Activism in Sports and Culture
Morehouse College
Inclusive Leadership: The Power of Workplace Diversity
University of Colorado System
Health, Society, and Wellness in COVID-19 Times
University of Colorado Boulder
Beyond the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Addressing Sustainability and Development
University of Michigan
Reimagining Blackness and Architecture
The Museum of Modern Art
Becoming a Social Entrepreneur: Getting Started
University of Michigan
Diversity and Inclusion for HR Professionals
University of California, Irvine
#talkmentalillness
University of Colorado Boulder
Leading Diverse Teams
University of California, Irvine
Refugees in the 21st Century
University of London
Frozen in the Ice: Exploring the Arctic
University of Colorado Boulder
Foundations of Diversity and Inclusion at Work TeachOut
University of Virginia
With the knowledge you can learn in these courses, you’ll be ready to act, and make an impact! Use the hashtag #LearnActImpact to share on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
