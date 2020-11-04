Learn about race, inequality, and social justice

There is an urgent need to confront issues of race, inequality, and social justice, and to build a deeper awareness that promotes empathy and understanding. Critical issues must be faced, steps must be taken, and changes must be made in order to effectively address the underlying, systemic issues which give rise to social injustice.

At Coursera, we believe that learning is a source of human progress and a force to promote positive change. For anyone who is eager to engage with these issues, who seeks a way to gather knowledge and apply their learnings to the advancement of our global community, and who is ready to take their next steps forward, we have curated a collection of courses that cover a broad range of social justice topics.

Coursera is committed to providing the most relevant and valuable learning opportunities possible in order to further the cause of social justice in our world. As we continue to add existing courses to this collection, we are additionally pledging financial support to our partners to create new content, to further amplify those voices who have researched racial discrimination and social justice for decades, and who are recognized thought leaders.

Learn about race, inequality, and social justice

There is an urgent need to confront issues of race, inequality, and social justice, and to build a deeper awareness that promotes empathy and understanding. Critical issues must be faced, steps must be taken, and changes must be made in order to effectively address the underlying, systemic issues which give rise to social injustice.

At Coursera, we believe that learning is a source of human progress and a force to promote positive change. For anyone who is eager to engage with these issues, who seeks a way to gather knowledge and apply their learnings to the advancement of our global community, and who is ready to take their next steps forward, we have curated a collection of courses that cover a broad range of social justice topics.

Coursera is committed to providing the most relevant and valuable learning opportunities possible in order to further the cause of social justice in our world. As we continue to add existing courses to this collection, we are additionally pledging financial support to our partners to create new content, to further amplify those voices who have researched racial discrimination and social justice for decades, and who are recognized thought leaders.

Curated by Coursera

Learn about race, inequality, and social justice. All courses are free to audit. You may also choose a paid version, and earn a shareable Certificate upon completion.

Anti-Racism I

Anti-Racism I

University of Colorado Boulder

Course
Rated 4.6 out of five stars. 168 reviews
Beginner LevelBeginner Level

Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All

Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera

Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera

Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder