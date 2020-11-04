Learn about race, inequality, and social justice

Anti-Racism I
University of Colorado Boulder
Race and Cultural Diversity in American Life and History
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Police Brutality in America Teach-Out
University of Michigan
Human Rights for Open Societies
Utrecht University
Revolutionary Ideas: Utility, Justice, Equality, Freedom
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Love as a Force for Social Justice
Stanford University
Community Organizing for Social Justice
University of Michigan
Social Norms, Social Change I
University of Pennsylvania, Unicef
Feminism and Social Justice
University of California, Santa Cruz
From Freedom Rides to Ferguson: Narratives of Nonviolence in the American Civil Rights Movement
Emory University
Foundations of Diversity and Inclusion at Work TeachOut
University of Virginia
How to Change the World
Wesleyan University
Hot Topics in Criminal Justice
Vanderbilt University
Economic Growth and Distributive Justice Part I - The Role of the State
Tel Aviv University
Economic Growth and Distributive Justice Part II - Maximize Social Wellbeing
Tel Aviv University
Diversity and inclusion in the workplace
ESSEC Business School
America Through Foreign Eyes
Rice University
Black Lives Matter
Johns Hopkins University
Cultural impact of housing displacement gentrification
University of Glasgow
Social Work Practice: Advocating Social Justice and Change
University of Michigan
Activism in Sports and Culture
Morehouse College
Inclusive Leadership: The Power of Workplace Diversity
University of Colorado System
Reimagining Blackness and Architecture
The Museum of Modern Art
Diversity and Inclusion for HR Professionals
University of California, Irvine
Gender and Sexuality: Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
University of Pittsburgh
