Understand US Past & Present

The Making of the US President: A Short History in Five Elections
The University of Edinburgh
The Kennedy Half Century
University of Virginia
America Through Foreign Eyes
Rice University
The American South: Its Stories, Music, and Art
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Understanding 9/11: Why 9/11 Happened & How Terrorism Affects Our World Today
Duke University
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera