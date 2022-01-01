Free
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Vision, Computer Graphic Techniques, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Applied Mathematics, Computer Graphics, Image Processing, Mathematics
4.7
(1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Benefits, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Change Management, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Medicine, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(1.4k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months