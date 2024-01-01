349 results for "machine learning: regression"
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Regression, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Statistical Machine Learning, Mathematics, Critical Thinking, Machine Learning Software, Python Programming
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Probability & Statistics, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Data Analysis, Human Learning, Statistical Tests, Applied Machine Learning, Statistical Programming
University of Washington
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Machine Learning, Regression, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Human Learning, Python Programming, Statistical Machine Learning, Mathematics, Data Analysis
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Computer Programming, General Statistics, Linear Algebra, Mathematics
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: General Statistics, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Analysis, Data Analysis, Statistical Tests, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Probability Distribution, Python Programming, Statistical Visualization, Statistical Programming, Mathematics, Plot (Graphics), Regression, Correlation And Dependence, Data Visualization, Computer Programming, Data Model, Bayesian Statistics
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Applied Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Network Model, Dimensionality Reduction, Natural Language Processing
Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Calculus, Linear Algebra, Mathematics, Differential Equations, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Computational Logic, Data Visualization, Regression
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, Deep Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Reinforcement Learning
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Regression
Searches related to machine learning: regression
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular machine learning: regression courses
- Supervised Machine Learning: Regression and Classification: DeepLearning.AI
- Supervised Machine Learning: Regression: IBM
- Machine Learning: Regression: University of Washington
- Natural Language Processing with Classification and Vector Spaces: DeepLearning.AI
- Statistics with Python: University of Michigan
- Data Ethics, AI and Responsible Innovation: The University of Edinburgh
- Building Deep Learning Models with TensorFlow: IBM
- Mathematics for Machine Learning: Multivariate Calculus: Imperial College London
- Machine Learning Introduction for Everyone: IBM
- Machine Learning Capstone: IBM