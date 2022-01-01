The Museum of Modern Art
Skills you'll gain: Art, Art History, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Communication, Critical Thinking, Culture, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, History, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(13.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Universidad Austral
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Project Management, Leadership and Management, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Software Engineering, Agile Software Development, Sales, Adaptability, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology
4.6
(69 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks