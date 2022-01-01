Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
Relativity is a theory developed by Albert Einstein that states the laws of physics remain the same regardless of where you are and that these physics laws hold equally true whether you're on earth or somewhere else in the universe. The specific physics laws involved in the theory of relativity are the law of light and the law of gravity. Special relativity refers to the speed of light, while general relativity refers to gravity, and mathematical equations are used to prove these laws.
It's important to learn about relativity to understand more about the world around you. It's an important concept in the study of physics, and it's a foundation for many basic scientific concepts. Further, it can serve as a springboard for other concepts and technological discoveries. Things like lasers and environmentally friendly energy sources can be based on research that emerges from the study of relativity. It's also vital to learn relativity if you want to understand the aspect of physics called quantum loop theory.
Career opportunities in astrophysics, electrodynamics, and quantum physics open up to you when you learn relativity. There are also physics-based jobs in a number of other fields, such as astronomy and astrobiology where you look to space for answers. Clean energy jobs influenced by relativity are in the solar energy field. If you enjoy teaching, there are teaching jobs at the high school and college level for physicists and professors. You can also pursue engineering opportunities as a laser engineer or design engineer when you study relativity.
Before you begin to learn about relativity, you need to have strong math skills and understand scientific reasoning. Problem-solving skills are also important, along with technical knowledge and the ability to grasp complex concepts. If it's all new to you, you can still learn about relativity by jumping into the beginner level courses before proceeding to the more advanced courses on relativity and physics.