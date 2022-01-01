Arizona State University
Teaching English refers to the process for when a person who is skilled at reading, writing, listening, and speaking English helps others to learn the basics of the English language. Those who teach English are often certified in one (or more) of the three main categories of teaching English.
These certifications would be Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL), Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL), and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL). The type of certification a person gets to teach English depends partly on which part of the world they plan to teach in.
Learning how to teach English can be a fun and creative experience for you. You might be teaching online or in a foreign country where you have the ability to communicate with non-English speakers. When you learn how to teach English, you can become equipped with the self-confidence to lead an instructional class in front of strangers, either in person or online. You also learn how to understand the nuances of grammar capabilities and learn the best ways to test reading and writing levels.
Learning how to teach English can be valuable to you in corporate jobs, too, if your firm hires non-English speakers. You might get a chance to teach English to these persons as well and help your colleagues communicate more effectively.
Once you are certified to teach English as a second language, you can work locally in person through a school or a service that puts teachers and students together. This could be done at local community colleges or universities.
If you want to try to teach English online, you can set yourself up as an independent contractor to provide the service, or find work through an online language school. Teaching English on a part-time or freelance basis offers you flexible hours, the ability to set your own rates, and the option to teach the types of classes that interest you most.
When you take online courses, you are adding new skills to your professional development in communicating English as a teacher. You are likely to gain extra knowledge in the details of grammar and punctuation rules, accurate sentence construction, and forming cohesive paragraphs in your English writing.
Taking online courses about teaching English can also help you in presentation skills and enunciation ability. You may be able to use these new skills in different career professions later on in life.