Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Strategy and Operations, Research and Design, Logic, Critical Thinking, Human Resources, People Development, Business Analysis, Mathematics, Business Psychology, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Computational Logic, Entrepreneurship
4.4
(341 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Computational Logic, Critical Thinking, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, People Development, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Budget Management, Agile Software Development, Data Management, Analysis, Software Engineering, Databases, SQL, Statistical Programming, Finance
4.6
(304 reviews)
Beginner · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
University of Maryland, College Park
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cryptography, Cyberattacks, Design and Product, Digital Signature, Encryption, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Security, Operating Systems, Programming Principles, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, System Security, Theoretical Computer Science, Usability, Web Development
4.6
(5k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months