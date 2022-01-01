University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Communication, Creativity, Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Gratitude, Leadership and Management, Probability & Statistics, Psychologies, Psychology, Research Methods, Research and Design, Resilience
4.8
(6.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Rice University
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Business Psychology, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Meditation, Mindfulness, Negotiation, Sales, Software Engineering, Software Testing
4.8
(756 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Network Security, Market Research, Data Visualization, Network Architecture, Machine Learning Algorithms, Problem Solving, FinTech, Software Testing, Computer Graphics, Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Design and Product, Project Management, Geovisualization, Epidemiology, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Networking, Finance, Bioinformatics, Accounting, Software Engineering, User Research, Audit, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(106 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Tel Aviv University
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Optimization, Marketing, Investment Management, Communication, Microeconomics, Taxes, Mathematics, Accounting, I-Deas, Finance
4.6
(126 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Rice University
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Leadership and Management, Human Resources, Communication, Meditation, Software Testing, Negotiation, Software Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Adaptability, Mindfulness, Business Psychology, Sales
4.9
(213 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months