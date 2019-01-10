About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Advanced Data Science with IBM Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Learning
  • Deep Learning
  • Long Short-Term Memory (ISTM)
  • Apache Spark
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Introduction to deep learning

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 61 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

DeepLearning Frameworks

7 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 116 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

DeepLearning Applications

7 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 115 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Scaling and Deployment

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

