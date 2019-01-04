In this course, application developers learn how to design and develop cloud-native applications that seamlessly integrate components from the Google Cloud ecosystem. Through a combination of presentations, demos, and hands-on labs, participants learn how to create repeatable deployments by treating infrastructure as code, choose the appropriate application execution environment for an application, and monitor application performance.
This course is part of the Developing Applications with Google Cloud Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Debug, monitor, and troubleshoot your application using Google Cloud's operations suite
Differentiate between execution environment options for your application
Deploy applications using Container Builder, Container Registry, and Terraform
Skills you will gain
- Application Deployment
- Debugging
- Google Cloud
- Cloud Computing
- Execution Environments
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Deploying Applications
This module covers deploying your applications in Google Cloud.
Execution Environments for your Application
This module covers the various execution environments available for your application in Google Cloud.
Debugging, Monitoring, and Performance Tuning
This module covers debugging, monitoring, and tracing performance in your applications using Google Cloud's operations suite.
Reviews
- 5 stars67.32%
- 4 stars24.86%
- 3 stars5.83%
- 2 stars1.25%
- 1 star0.71%
TOP REVIEWS FROM APP DEPLOYMENT, DEBUGGING, AND PERFORMANCE
The Course was really helpful in understanding statck driver monitoring and different types of applications . The labs were really helpful in understanding the debugging applications etc
Great course, gives you the basics of deployment and debugging tools in google. Good for starting with GCP tools
Very good course from Google Cloud. The lectures and labs both are amazing.
The Course slides are not readily downloadable from the Course overview. This is something very useful when studying for a certification exam for instance.
About the Developing Applications with Google Cloud Specialization
In this specialization, application developers learn how to design, develop, and deploy applications that seamlessly integrate managed services from Google Cloud. Through a combination of presentations, demos, and hands-on labs, participants learn how to use Google Cloud services and pre-trained machine learning APIs to build secure, scalable, and intelligent cloud-native applications. Learners can choose to complete labs in their favorite language: Node.js, Java, or Python.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I preview a course before enrolling?
What will I get when I enroll?
When will I receive my Course Certificate?
Why can’t I audit this course?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.