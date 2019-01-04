About this Course

11,936 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Developing Applications with Google Cloud Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Debug, monitor, and troubleshoot your application using Google Cloud's operations suite

  • Differentiate between execution environment options for your application

  • Deploy applications using Container Builder, Container Registry, and Terraform

Skills you will gain

  • Application Deployment
  • Debugging
  • Google Cloud
  • Cloud Computing
  • Execution Environments
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Developing Applications with Google Cloud Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up84%(1,046 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Deploying Applications

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Execution Environments for your Application

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min)
4 hours to complete

Debugging, Monitoring, and Performance Tuning

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 32 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM APP DEPLOYMENT, DEBUGGING, AND PERFORMANCE

View all reviews

About the Developing Applications with Google Cloud Specialization

Developing Applications with Google Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder