Dec 9, 2020
From data visualization to acting on the data. Examples illustrate the entire analytic lifecycle. This is a very concise course about the techniques for communicating business analytics results.
Apr 5, 2020
The flow of course was excellent, videos were clear and data presented were rich in content and enriched my analytical skills, very good communication skills by professional speakers as well.
By Laurel B•
Jan 31, 2019
Not sure why we did not have the option to download the slides for this one. They would have been helpful.
By Vivian Y Q•
Jul 12, 2017
not as deep as i would like, for example, tableau
By Alexandros N•
Nov 26, 2020
I took the Advanced Business Analytics Specialization as a full time student. I finished the first four courses in more or less 3 weeks. In the last course needed to take the Specialization Certificate, the Advanced Business Analytics Capstone, the assignments of the course during the 2nd-3rd-4rth week were locked until 20 December - 5 January. That means that I had to wait more than one month, and pay 2 more subscriptions to Coursera!!! In the forum of the class there are more than 20 moderators, none of them has even one reply in anything. I made a thread, nonone replied to me. I contacted the customer service, they told me that they are sorry and they cannot change it.
This is not a policy of an educational institute, this is an attitude that wants to take only your money. If you want your certificate, come back after two months AND KEEP PAYING!! I canceled my subscription, I do not want the certificate, I want to cooperate with organization that respect my effort, my time, my money, to respect me.
The course was fine.
By Deleted A•
Aug 14, 2018
This course is useless.
By Alan D P•
Sep 14, 2020
Very good and enjoyable course. Brings the scientific analytical elements nicely together with the softer skills people side in terms of getting the message across. Possible the most important part of the course overall.
good advice from Dave Torgerson in techniques that can be used in making pitches etc - he should have thought the entire course in my opinion - brings a lot of enthusiasm and very easy to listen to and learn from.
By PHAM N P A•
Aug 19, 2020
The content is understandable and insightful with many interesting real-life examples. However, due to time-constraints, the purpose of this course is simply to introduce how real business problems are analysed and results are presented to deliver the pitch. If you want to deep-dive, I might utilize the fundamental knowledge and skills from this course to elaborate your concern.
By Hisham D K B A•
Jun 24, 2020
This course truly taught me a lot. I thought i knew things but this course proved to me there was so much more i did not know. I wished i had more time or could have taken the course a little slower too, it would have given me the time to absorb all the information and truly understand how, why, when & who.
By Romadoni K J•
Jul 29, 2020
This course is related to my intern work. This course is really helping me to figure out how to deliver the result of my work that I was done using the Business Intelligence tool. Also, I have a clearer view now on how much I can play with the data set into a result.
By hanner A T P•
Nov 27, 2020
Es un curso realmente provechoso, ya que enseña las falencias al momento de realizar alguna gráfica o de presentar informes y da ejemplos asociados a casos de la vida real donde se aplica todo lo visto en el curso especializado
By Graciano P•
Dec 10, 2020
By Chadi F•
Apr 5, 2020
By Emily T K L•
Jun 9, 2020
A very thorough course. Makes sure that you remember what you have learnt through the quizzes. The final assignment was not easy for me, but I find the challenge thoroughly exciting.
By Javier D H M•
Dec 8, 2020
Amazing course, really complete material and a lot of real life examples to help consolidate the theory and gain a bit more thinking skills
By Shafi K•
Feb 28, 2018
I really enjoyed the materials presented in this course. I wish recommendations on reference books were provided in any of these courses.
By Aaroh•
May 27, 2020
Best thing about this course is the amount of information that is covered within a limited span of AV time.
By Abhishek K•
Mar 18, 2018
Very good course, Case based learning and examples explaing use of analaytics clarifed the course a lot.
By Victoria D•
Jul 19, 2019
The case study walk through in week4 for customer segmentation and churn was highly informative.
By Lim K L•
Jun 3, 2020
Great course to learnt with correct presentation of analytics results to key stakeholders.
By Galuh J P•
May 23, 2021
many new things that i never encountered especially about data viz was mentioned here.
By Averianov.anton@gmail.com•
Jan 9, 2017
Great introduction , very detailed. Recommend to everyone good development practice.
By Yi L P•
Dec 29, 2020
Instructor brought the topic in a way that relates to business problems well.
By Harliano A•
Feb 20, 2018
give me an insight to how to present data into readable chart to the audience
By Aida P R C•
Jul 19, 2021
Very good course, excellent examples to see how it works in the real world.
By Marco H M•
Feb 18, 2021
Highly recommended this is the kind of things that universities must teach
By Ubay M N•
Jul 18, 2021
Very interesting Course... i really gain a new knowledge and mindset