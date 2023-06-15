MathWorks
Data Science Companion
Data Science Companion

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Background in data science & core machine learning concepts, such as regression & classification, data processing, & visualizations

  • Ways to integrate multiple tools effectively to solve data science problems

  • Leverage cloud resources from AWS to scale data processing & accelerate machine learning model training

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

1 quiz

There are 4 modules in this course

Explore or refresh your knowledge of the core purpose of data science and the two main categories of machine learning models, regression and classification.

What's included

5 videos

Perform core tasks in data processing and visualization, experimenting with different options with the help of interactive, graphical tools, before committing to a solution in code.

What's included

3 videos

Leverage the benefits of combining multiple tools to solve a data science problem.

What's included

2 videos

Scale the processing of large data sets and speed up the training time of machine learning models in MATLAB by using cloud resources available from Amazon Web Services.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

Instructor

MathWorks Instructors
MathWorks
2 Courses3,890 learners

Offered by

MathWorks

