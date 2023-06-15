The Data Science Companion provides an introduction to data science. You will gain a quick background in data science and core machine learning concepts, such as regression and classification. You’ll be introduced to the practical knowledge of data processing and visualization using low-code solutions, as well as an overview of the ways to integrate multiple tools effectively to solve data science problems. You will then leverage cloud resources from Amazon Web Services to scale data processing and accelerate machine learning model training. By the end of this short course, you will have a high-level understanding of important data science concepts that you can use as a foundation for future learning.
Background in data science & core machine learning concepts, such as regression & classification, data processing, & visualizations
Ways to integrate multiple tools effectively to solve data science problems
Leverage cloud resources from AWS to scale data processing & accelerate machine learning model training
There are 4 modules in this course
Explore or refresh your knowledge of the core purpose of data science and the two main categories of machine learning models, regression and classification.
Perform core tasks in data processing and visualization, experimenting with different options with the help of interactive, graphical tools, before committing to a solution in code.
Leverage the benefits of combining multiple tools to solve a data science problem.
Scale the processing of large data sets and speed up the training time of machine learning models in MATLAB by using cloud resources available from Amazon Web Services.
1 quiz
