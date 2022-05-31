The IoT world represents billions of sophisticated objects such as sensors, actuators and meters that are deployed nearly everywhere, in homes, hospitals, factories, cities, and connected to the Internet. But with limited capacity in terms of memory storage, computational power and energy, how these objects can assure network reliability and timely transmission ?
- notions of networking (TCP/IP stack),
- basic notions of programming for the Laboratory sessions (i.e., C, Python)
How to schedule a collision free communication between two devices (with TSCH protocol, MSF)
How to compress, fragment and reassemble IPv6 data packets adapted to IoT constraints (with 6Lowpan, 6LFF)
How make connected devices learn their best path toward a given destination (with RPL protocol)
- Routing Protocol
- Internet Of Things (IOT)
- Wireless
- Network Architecture
Institut Mines-Télécom
Institut Mines-Télécom is a public institution dedicated to higher education, research and innovation in engineering and digital technologies.
Welcome ! Introduction to IIoT topologies
Week 1 Medium Access Control (MAC) Methods for IoT
Week 2 : 6TiSCH Adaptation Layer
Week 3 : 6LoWPAN Adaptation Layer
Week 4 : Routing protocol in Industrial IoT
