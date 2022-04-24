Learner Reviews & Feedback for Machine Learning Algorithms with R in Business Analytics by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About the Course
One of the most exciting aspects of business analytics is finding patterns in the data using machine learning algorithms. In this course you will gain a conceptual foundation for why machine learning algorithms are so important and how the resulting models from those algorithms are used to find actionable insight related to business problems. Some algorithms are used for predicting numeric outcomes, while others are used for predicting the classification of an outcome. Other algorithms are used for creating meaningful groups from a rich set of data. Upon completion of this course, you will be able to describe when each algorithm should be used. You will also be given the opportunity to use R and RStudio to run these algorithms and communicate the results using R notebooks....
By María
Apr 24, 2022
The peer review assignment is not arbitrated wich is a little unfair. Some of the items I had acomplished where wrong reviewed. When you misake the answer in the quiz it doesn't give you a feedback, just is marked as wrong.