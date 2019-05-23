About this Course

Beginner Level

Students should either be an independent music artist themselves or be working as a manager and/or producer with an indie artist.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe and discuss your identity, vision, and intention and identify strategies to balance the management of the band and the creation of the music

  • Develop your musical brand, build and leverage a network of industry professionals, and discuss the benefits of partnering with other brands

  • Develop a vision for a recording project and engage in a professional conversation with producers

  • Plan, design, and launch a crowdfunding campaign

Skills you will gain

  • Music business
  • Marketing
  • Crowdfunding
  • Social Media
  • Networking
Instructor

Offered by

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome!

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Your Foundation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Your Brand

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Your Record

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Your Money

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Your Career

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING YOUR CAREER IN MUSIC: DEVELOPING A BRAND AND FUNDING YOUR MUSIC

Frequently Asked Questions

