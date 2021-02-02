About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Qualitative Research Design and Methods for Public Health Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Observation

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 15 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Interviews

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Focus Group Discussions

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Transcription

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Qualitative Research Design and Methods for Public Health Specialization

Qualitative Research Design and Methods for Public Health

