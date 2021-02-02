This course presents a detailed overview of qualitative methods of data collection, including observation, interviews, and focus group discussions. We will start with an in-depth overview of each method, explore how to plan for data collection, including developing data collection guides, and discuss techniques for managing data collection. For observation, we’ll focus on approaches with low levels of interaction with people and the environment (e.g. non-participant observation). We’ll talk about note-taking strategies, the use of observation guides, and approaches to writing up fieldnotes. For interviews, we’ll discuss development of effective question guides and demonstrate interviewing techniques. For focus group discussions, we’ll highlight moderation strategies and how to integrate activities into question guides to promote interaction in the group setting. Finally, we’ll briefly discuss the transcription process for recorded interviews and focus group discussions. Learners of this course will not only be able to put what they learn into practice, but they'll also develop a portfolio of qualitative research materials for career advancement.
This course is part of the Qualitative Research Design and Methods for Public Health Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Observation
In this first week, we'll review structured and unstructured observation techniques, varying levels of participation, and writing up fieldnotes.
Interviews
This second week explores different interview designs, successful interviewing strategies, and questioning strategies often used in qualitative research.
Focus Group Discussions
In this third week, we'll discuss moderating focus group discussions, using activities, facilitating interactions, and planning for note-taking.
Transcription
In our final week of the course, we'll discuss the process and standards of transcription, interview three recent graduates on their projects, and explore developing an interview or focus group discussion guide.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.78%
- 4 stars21.21%
TOP REVIEWS FROM QUALITATIVE DATA COLLECTION METHODS
This is a very helpful and fun course that provides valuable qualitative research skills.
nice teaching style, short easy to understand video lesson.
I enjoyed this course of the "Qualitative Data Collection Methods." That was interesting and useful, thank you very much Mrs Karen and the whole team! My best regards to you, Ashot Sargsyan!
This course was helpful and it enhances the degree of data collection methods. Enthusiastic and skilled professor delivered the course.\n\nJohn Paco Dradria
About the Qualitative Research Design and Methods for Public Health Specialization
This specialization will enable public health professionals and researchers to design effective qualitative studies addressing a range of public health issues, select and implement appropriate qualitative methods to meet their study's objectives, and generate and analyze qualitative data.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.