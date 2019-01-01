Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Social Business by Yunus Social Business Fund Bengaluru
About the Course
This course is primarily aimed at learners interested in knowing about and running a social business. An ideal learner could be a student, social entrepreneur, social intrapreneur, or a corporate professional interested in social business.
In the Module 1 of the course students will learn how different social business leaders - such as Professor Muhammad Yunus, Rajni Bakshi, Corinne Bazina, Lamiya Morshed, Suresh Krishna, and Daniel Nowack - are reimagining capitalism. The subsequent modules of this course crystallize varied learnings of practitioners and theorists at YSB to a set of tools and readings, which a learner may use as building blocks of a social business.
What makes this course unique is the blend of inspiration and rigor that is very important for any kind of social business education.
Learners may also use this course to advance in their careers, apply for higher education and jobs in the social impact/impact investing industry. The subscription to this course automatically allows a learner to become a part of the Global Social Business Community.
All the best!...