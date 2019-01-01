Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications, plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in Oracle Cloud. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is the next-generation cloud designed to run any application, faster and more securely, for less. OCI is a complete cloud infrastructure platform for every workload, with all the services needed to migrate, build, and run all of your IT, from existing enterprise workloads to new cloud native applications and data platforms. Oracle University is a leader in cloud education, providing modern learning solutions across Oracle’s entire product portfolio that enable our customers to master their Oracle Cloud solutions and maximize their investments. Oracle University and Coursera have partnered to increase accessibility of cloud skills training to help individuals and enterprises gain cloud expertise by offering four OCI courses and one Oracle Autonomous Database course for free. To learn more about OCI, visit https://www.oracle.com/cloud.