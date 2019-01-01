Create a Mortgage Calculator in Excel
Create a mortgage payment calculator in an Excel Spreadsheet, using the function PMT, IMPT and PPMT.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create a mortgage payment calculator in an Excel Spreadsheet by using a free version of Microsoft Office Excel. Excel is a spreadsheet that is similar in layout as accounting spreadsheets. It consists of individual cells that can be used to build functions, formulas, tables, and graphs that easily organize and analyze large amounts of information and data. While a mortgage calculator helps you to see how extra payments effect your principal amount. We will learn to create a budget both automatically and manually, step by step. By utilizing Microsoft Excel, you will reduce the burden of working with your lender to create an early payoff plan. It will allow you to create your own payment plan for your timeline.
General computer skills
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Download Microsoft Office365 Excel Program and the go over the basic view of Excel
Create a mortgage payment calculator in Excel from a blank spreadsheet
Use the PMT Function
Use the PPMT function
Use the IPMT function
