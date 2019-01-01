Decryption with Python
Build Python applications to decrypt the Reverse & Caesar Ciphers
Build Python applications to decrypt data using symmetric (Fernet) / asymmetric (RSA) cryptography libraries
By the end of this project, you will be able to apply different decryption algorithms and techniques using Python. Moreover, you will apply cryptography concepts through completing several practical exercises to build a solid foundation in decrypting information and data using several renowned industry encryption algorithms. You will write programs that decrypt data using ciphers including the reverse cipher Caesar Cipher and Fernet symmetric and RSA asymmetric encryption algorithms. This project is for intermediate Python programmers who already have a basic familiarity with thePython programming language and are interested in cryptography. This project will provide you with the skills needed to write software that encrypt and decrypt data. We will be using Python for this project . It has quickly become the world’s most popular programming language making it suitable for this project.
Cryptography
Python Programming
Public-Key Cryptography
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Build a Simple Cipher with Python
Decrypt the Reverse Cipher with Python
Decrypt the Caeser Cipher with Python
Decrypt Files on the Hard Drive with Fernet (symmetric encryption) in Python
Decrypt Files on the Hard Drive with RSA (asymmetric encryption) in Python
