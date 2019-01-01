Simulation of Covid-19 Testing Process Using R Simmer
Underatand Discrete Event Simulation
Model & Run Simulations Using R Simmer Library
Capture Output Data, Visualise & Interpret Results.
Underatand Discrete Event Simulation
Model & Run Simulations Using R Simmer Library
Capture Output Data, Visualise & Interpret Results.
Welcome to "Simulation of Covid-19 Testing Process Using R Simmer". This is a project-based course which should take under 2 hours to finish. Before diving into the project, please take a look at the course objectives and structure. By the end of this project, learn gain introductiory knowledge of Discrete Event Simulation, use R Studio and Simmer library, create statistical variables required for simulation, define process trajectory, define and assign resources, define arrivals (eg. incoming customers / work units), run simulation in R, store results in data frames, plot charts and interpret the results.
Discrete Event Simulation
Process Analysis
Simulation
R Programming
Data Analysis
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Load Libraries, Functions & Introduction
Create Statistical Variables Required For Simulation
Define Trajectory, Resources, Arrivals
Optional: Practice Task - Create Trajectory
Run Simulation, Store & Display Results
Plot Charts & Interpret Simulation Results
Model Parallel Paths Using Clone-Synchronize Functions
Capturing Process Step Data & Advanced Visualisations
Optional - Capstone Task: Coffee & Cake Process Simulation
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.