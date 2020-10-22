SQL Joins
Understand and be able to utilize an inner, left and right join.
Understand and be able to utilize self-join and cross join.
Understand and be able to utilize the union and union all keywords.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to utilize MySQL joins in your queries. By the end of this project, you will create a number of examples that will develop your learning around joins in SQL. This course will enable you to take your beginner knowledge of SQL to the next level by enabling you to utilize joins. Thus, being able to develop more complex queries. This course will provide students with the knowledge behind different joins that are available in MySQL language such as inner join, outer join, and left join. This project will take students through a number of examples demonstrating SQL functions based on a database around a bookstore. You will gain an understanding of these concepts from the in-depth examples provided.
Database (DBMS)
Data Analysis
SQL
Computer Programming
Computer Science
Be able to develop an inner join.
Be able to develop a left join.
Be able to develop a right join.
Be able to develop a self-join and cross join.
Be able to develop query using the union and union all keywords.
by SSJan 24, 2022
Very good. Instructed explained very well with good examples.
by PPOct 22, 2020
I enjoyed this Project Network! I learned more about the differences of all SQL Joints.
by JTJan 15, 2022
The course is an excellent and well produced overview of SQL joins. I enjoyed the course.
