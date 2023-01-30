What is MIS: Management Information Systems Education and Career Guide

Businesses rely on data and need qualified management information system specialists. Learn more about an MIS major and what you can do with an MIS degree.
Management information systems (MIS) is the study and application of information systems that organizations use for data access, management, and analytics. For MIS to be effective, you must understand and carefully map out business processes. Data must be accurate and timely, and hardware and software must be able to store and manipulate it.
A good MIS depends on the people who design, implement, and use it. If you're considering a career in management information systems, learn about the major, the skills you need, and the various job roles.
An MIS is a system that provides managers with the necessary information to make decisions about an organization's operations. The MIS gathers data from various sources and processes it to provide information tailored to the managers' and their staff's needs.
While businesses use different types of MISs, they all share one common goal: to provide managers with the information to make better decisions. In today's fast-paced business environment, having access to accurate and timely information is critical for success. MIS allows managers to track performance indicators, identify trends, and make informed decisions about where to allocate resources.
MISs allow businesses to have access to accurate data and powerful analytical tools to identify problems and opportunities quickly and make decisions accordingly. A management information system should do the following:
Provide you with information you need to make decisions
Can give you a competitive edge by providing timely, accurate information
Can help you improve operational efficiency and productivity
Allows you to keep track of customer activity and preferences
Enables you to develop targeted marketing campaigns and improve customer service
If you major in management information systems, you can expect to learn about using technology to manage data and business processes. As an MIS major, you'll learn to design, implement, and manage information systems that support business processes and decision-making. You'll gain skills in project management, systems analysis and design, database management, and networking. You'll learn how to use MIS tools and techniques to solve business problems.
You may notice some overlap between MIS and computer science, but the two disciplines differ in one core detail: perspective. Management information systems (MIS) is the study of how people use technology to manage information. It includes both the hardware and software used to store, process, and retrieve information. Computer science is the study of how computers work. It includes the design and implementation of computer systems.
If you major in management information systems, you can expect to take various courses to prepare you for a career in this field. Topics like computer hardware and software, databases, networking, and information security may appear in the coursework. Some of the courses you may take in your degree program include:
Data Mining and Data Warehousing
Database Management Systems
Fundamentals of Information Security
Social Media and Web Technologies
You'll also gain essential business skills like project management and decision-making. With an MIS degree, you may enter the workforce as an MIS professional or pursue further education in this field.
Some key skills you can expect to develop when working with MISs include analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. You'll also need to be able to communicate effectively with other MIS team members and others who use the system. Essential skills you'll need to develop to get to the management level include:
An ability to understand and articulate the role of information systems in organizations
Expertise with various information systems concepts and tools
The ability to analyze business problems and identify potential solutions using information systems
The ability to design, implement, and evaluate information systems solutions for business problems
An understanding of the ethical, legal, and regulatory implications of information systems
You can gain many benefits by studying management information systems. Along the way, you can learn valuable skills in many careers and in fields such as business, health care, and government. Here are some of the other potential benefits of taking this career path:
Demand for trained professionals: The market for management information systems (MIS) professionals will likely grow, driven by trends with the internet of things (IoT), data science practices, artificial intelligence, and other new and emerging technologies.
Earning potential: As an MIS professional, you can expect to earn a high salary. MIS professionals tend to be some of the highest-paid employees in many organizations. The median annual salary for MIS managers was $159,010 in May 2021, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [1].
Job satisfaction: MIS professionals often report high levels of job satisfaction. The reason for such appeal includes challenging work, an opportunity to use creativity, and a chance to make a significant impact for an organization.
The opportunity for creativity and innovation: As an MIS professional, you’ll likely have the chance to be creative and innovative. You can develop new ways to use information technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your organization.
The ability to make an impact: MIS professionals have the ability to make a significant impact on their organizations. Your work can help improve customer service, increase sales, and reduce costs.
As a management information systems major, you could choose to pursue various professional roles. You might work as an information technology consultant, helping companies implement and use new technologies. You could also work as a project manager, overseeing the implementation of systems within an organization. Here are some general paths you could follow after an MIS major:
*Average annual base salary is sourced from Glassdoor as of January 2023*
Average annual base salary (US): $99,182
IT managers help businesses by advising them on using information technology to achieve their goals. An IT manager will understand business and technology and bridge the gap between the two.
Average annual base salary (US): $105,645
Information systems managers are responsible for keeping an organization’s information system technology running optimally. This includes ensuring that systems are secure, efficient, and effective. They typically oversee a team of information system professionals and make sure users have high-quality support.
Average annual base salary (US): $80,652
Business intelligence analysts help organizations improve performance by analyzing their business processes and recommending solutions. Analysts typically have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, as well as the ability to understand the needs of different areas of the business.
Average annual base salary (US): $88,446
Systems/software developers design, develop, and maintain software applications. This type of developer must be good at coding and have strong technical skills for this role. This role requires knowledge of programming languages to perform everyday tasks.
Average annual base salary (US): $77,601
Web developers create websites and web applications to access management information systems. Having strong technical skills like programming may be helpful to being a good web developer. Web developers typically have a clear understanding of business processes to gather the functional and testing requirements for front-end systems.
