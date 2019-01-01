Doug's Recommended Courses

When Doug W.’s roommate turned him onto Coursera, Doug stayed up late into the night to learn more about databases. At work, he immediately applied what he learned through his courses. He quickly became a top performer, and expanded his learning on Coursera with software development courses. After successfully completing a combination of data science courses and software development courses, he was recruited by Amazon to start a full-time job as a software engineer.

Doug's Recommended Courses

When Doug W.’s roommate turned him onto Coursera, Doug stayed up late into the night to learn more about databases. At work, he immediately applied what he learned through his courses. He quickly became a top performer, and expanded his learning on Coursera with software development courses. After successfully completing a combination of data science courses and software development courses, he was recruited by Amazon to start a full-time job as a software engineer.

Recommendations from a Software Engineer

Here are the courses Doug took that helped him towards his career goals.

Machine Learning

Machine Learning

Stanford University

Course
Rated 4.9 out of five stars. 170104 reviews

“Coursera pushed me to think deeply and critically about the tools, systems, and spent time. This helped me adopt a paradigm better suited for my field. The Coursera model of homework and exams with deadlines helped keep me on track. I’m proud to list my certificates on my resume and LinkedIn profile.” -Doug W.

Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All

Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera

Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera

Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder