Informed Voter - Politics and Policy

Poverty & Population: How Demographics Shape Policy
Columbia University
America Through Foreign Eyes
Rice University
Feminism and Social Justice
University of California, Santa Cruz
Social Services for Families, Seniors and Those with Disabilities
Columbia University
The City and You: Find Your Best Place
University of Toronto
Cities are back in town : urban sociology for a globalizing urban world
Sciences Po
US Social Services: Where did they come from?
Columbia University
US Social Services Compared
Columbia University
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera