Informed Voter - Justice & Equality

Race and Cultural Diversity in American Life and History
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Revolutionary Ideas: Utility, Justice, Equality, Freedom
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Feminism and Social Justice
University of California, Santa Cruz
Gender and Sexuality: Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
University of Pittsburgh
Becoming a changemaker: Introduction to Social Innovation
University of Cape Town
Queering the Schoolhouse: LGBTQ+ Inclusion for Educators
University of Colorado System
From Freedom Rides to Ferguson: Narratives of Nonviolence in the American Civil Rights Movement
Emory University
How to Change the World
Wesleyan University
Queering Identities: LGBTQ+ Sexuality and Gender Identity
University of Colorado System
International Humanitarian Law in Theory and Practice
Universiteit Leiden, Kalshoven-Gieskes Forum
International Law In Action: Investigating and Prosecuting International Crimes
Universiteit Leiden
Introduction to International Criminal Law
Case Western Reserve University
Introduction to Philosophy
The University of Edinburgh
Children's Human Rights - An Interdisciplinary Introduction
University of Geneva
Love as a Force for Social Justice
Stanford University
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera