Launch your career in AI →

Develop in-demand skills in AI and machine learning with top universities and organizations, including Stanford University, IBM, the University of Chicago, and more.

Launch your career in AI →

Develop in-demand skills in AI and machine learning with top universities and organizations, including Stanford University, IBM, the University of Chicago, and more.

Curated by Coursera

These courses and Specializations have been hand-picked by the learning team at Coursera

CommunityJoin a community of over 100 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world