A Bash script is a shell script that contains a series of commands for the Bash programming language in Unix and Linux environments. The script is a plain text file that serves much like the script of a play or movie in that it tells the computer what to do and in what order to perform certain tasks. The contents of the script are commands that you can otherwise run on the command line individually—the only difference is that you've combined multiple commands into a single script.
Bash scripting can save you time and effort, especially if you have to run the same series of commands on a regular basis. If you ran each instruction individually on the command line, the effort can be time-consuming, but putting them into a script to run in Bash allows you to put multiple commands into the same file. A Bash script allows you to automate tasks that you have to repeat regularly so that you don't have to enter each command over and over again. Since Bash is such a common Unix language, you can use the scripts you create on any Linux computer using that language.
If you're a system administrator, having a general knowledge of shell scripting is important, but Bash scripting will allow you to find a career in any workplace that relies on the Bash programming language. There are plenty of jobs you can get as a Linux system administrator that will allow you to put your Bash scripting skills to use every day. You can also find jobs developing Unix software applications or working in a data center. DevOps careers rely on a thorough knowledge of Bash scripts for automation as well.
Online courses on Coursera can help you add Bash script writing to your list of valuable tools whether you're looking for advancement at your current workplace or you want to strike out into a new career. If you're new to the Unix or Linex environments, you might start out with a foundations course that helps you understand how it works. If you're a seasoned pro, you can learn how to automate using Bash scripts in a host of applications.