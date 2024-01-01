Explore Our Forex Trading Courses for Beginners
- Status: Free
Yale University
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Investment Management, Risk Management, Banking, Behavioral Economics, Critical Thinking, Decision Making, Financial Analysis, Innovation, Regulations and Compliance, Leadership and Management
Interactive Brokers
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Investment Management, Financial Analysis, Leadership and Management, Risk Management, Securities Trading, Financial Management, Market Analysis, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Business Analysis, Accounting, Data Analysis, Securities Sales, Taxes
Interactive Brokers
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Investment Management
Indian School of Business
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Investment Management, Financial Analysis, Securities Trading, Accounting, Algorithms, Strategy, Financial Accounting, Market Analysis, Business Analysis, Statistical Analysis, Risk Management, Strategy and Operations, Account Management, Data Analysis, General Accounting, Performance Management, Correlation And Dependence, Critical Thinking, Statistical Tests
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Machine Learning
University of Geneva
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Investment Management, Leadership and Management, Financial Analysis, Risk Management, Financial Management, Market Analysis, Strategy, Decision Making, Behavioral Economics, Strategy and Operations, Correlation And Dependence, Performance Management, Probability & Statistics, Securities Trading, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Statistical Analysis, Accounting
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Operations Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Accounting, Risk Management, Transportation Operations Management, Operational Analysis
Institute for the Future
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Creativity, Forecasting, Critical Thinking, Innovation, Human Learning, Decision Making, Strategy, Problem Solving, Collaboration, Communication, People Analysis, Planning, Research and Design, Scientific Visualization, Strategy and Operations, Emotional Intelligence, Leadership and Management, Business Transformation, Experiment, Storytelling, Game Theory, Leadership Development
- Status: Free
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Skills you'll gain: Communication
- Status: Free
University of Manchester
Skills you'll gain: Critical Thinking
Multiple educators
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Software, Artificial Neural Networks, Human Learning, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Mathematics, Critical Thinking, Network Model, Training, Reinforcement Learning
Searches related to forex trading
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular forex trading courses
- Financial Markets: Yale University
- Practical Guide to Trading: Interactive Brokers
- Forex - Trading Around the World: Interactive Brokers
- Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets: Indian School of Business
- Tesla Stock Price Prediction using Facebook Prophet: Coursera Project Network
- Investment Management: University of Geneva
- International Business Operations: University of Colorado Boulder
- Futures Thinking: Institute for the Future
- Training and Practicing in English Public Speaking: Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- Our Earth: Its Climate, History, and Processes: University of Manchester