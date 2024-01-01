Choose the Health & Fitness Course That Aligns Best With Your Educational Goals
- Status: Free
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Health
Politecnico di Milano
Skills you'll gain: Business Design, Business Transformation, Innovation
McMaster University
Skills you'll gain: Benefits, Training, Health
Searches related to health & fitness
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular health & fitness courses
- Vital Signs: Understanding What the Body Is Telling Us: University of Pennsylvania
- How Music Can Change Your Life: The University of Melbourne
- Science of Fat Metabolism: National Academy of Sports Medicine
- Making Sense of Supplements: National Academy of Sports Medicine
- Science of Exercise: University of Colorado Boulder
- Platform Thinking: exploiting data through platforms: Politecnico di Milano
- Hacking Exercise For Health. The surprising new science of fitness.: McMaster University
- Plant-Based Diets: National Academy of Sports Medicine
- Aligning Diet and Exercise: National Academy of Sports Medicine
- Football: More than a Game: The University of Edinburgh