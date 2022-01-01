University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Business Analysis, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Data Visualization, Entrepreneurship, Geometry, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Operating Systems, Research and Design, Scientific Visualization, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.4
(277 reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Logic, Communication, Feature Engineering, Network Architecture, Computer Networking, Systems Design, Language, Python Programming, Operations Research, Computer Graphics, Design and Product, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, User Experience, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Estimation, Security Engineering, Research and Design, Computer Architecture, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Internet Of Things, Computational Logic, Analysis, Statistical Visualization, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science, Leadership and Management, Algorithms, Computer Programming, Applied Mathematics, Simulation, Data Visualization, Interfaces, Electronics, Programming Principles, Statistical Machine Learning, Entrepreneurship, Hardware Design, Power Electronics, System Software, Human Computer Interaction, Operating Systems, User Research, Geometry, Data Management
Earn a degree
Degree
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science, Algorithms, Mathematics, Research and Design, Geometry, Entrepreneurship, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Business Analysis, Computer Graphic Techniques, Data Visualization, Computer Graphics, Scientific Visualization
4.4
(251 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Georgia Institute of Technology
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Research and Design, Software Testing, Supply Chain and Logistics, General Statistics, Account Management, Material Handling, Critical Thinking, Experiment, Software Engineering, Business Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Sales
4.6
(159 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
École Polytechnique
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Data Visualization, Scientific Visualization, Research and Design, Problem Solving, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology
4.2
(61 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months