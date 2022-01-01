Free
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Data Visualization, Big Data, General Statistics, Research and Design, Statistical Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Data Management, Business Analysis, Human Resources, Epidemiology, Data Analysis, Scientific Visualization
Quantum computing is the area of computing that studies how to apply quantum theory to develop new ways of computing. Quantum theory looks at the world from the atomic and subatomic levels, so quantum computing takes the practices of classical computing to smaller sizes and faster speeds. Quantum computers can sort data and solve complex problems much more efficiently than a classical computer can. Today's technological innovators are studying quantum physics to develop new methods to solve problems in ways that you could only dream about just a few years ago.
Quantum computing is an exciting, cutting-edge field that can make a significant impact across multiple areas of our lives in the near future. The discoveries that quantum computing is producing could add new technologies and innovations in the design of new materials, artificial intelligence, medicine, finance, aerospace, vehicle design, and the military. Some of the world's best-known technology companies are working to make strides in quantum computing, which means that it's a rapidly growing field where you may find plenty of job opportunities over the next few years.
Quantum computing has the potential to create new jobs across many sectors of society, from jobs developing quantum computer technology to careers that apply this new discipline in different industries. You can find jobs performing the research and experimentation that is leading to quantum computing breakthroughs. As quantum computing grows in prominence, you might be able to use it to crack codes in espionage or rely on it to develop new medicines and vaccines. New careers that involve quantum computing will arise in the coming years, creating even more opportunities.
When you take online courses on Coursera, you can learn how quantum computing can solve more problems with fewer equations or how quantum computing works in certain applications. You have the opportunity to learn about important concepts, such as mathematical biostatistics, mechanics, machine learning, number theory, and cryptography.