Yonsei University
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Android Development, Big Data, Business Psychology, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Vision, Data Management, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Internet, Internet Of Things, Machine Learning, Market Analysis, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Mobile Development, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, Probability & Statistics, Security Engineering, Social Media, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience, Virtual Reality, iOS Development
4.6
(1.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Yonsei University
Skills you'll gain: Network Architecture, Computer Architecture, Internet Of Things, Wireless, Internet, Virtual Reality, Computer Graphics, Network Security, Security Engineering, Interactive Design, Cloud Computing, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Networking
4.7
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Network Architecture, Mathematics, Computer Architecture, Application Development, Linear Algebra, Data Analysis, Internet, Computer Graphics, Data Analysis Software, Internet Of Things, Computer Programming, Human Computer Interaction, Other Programming Languages, Mobile Development, Software Engineering, Computer Networking, Interactive Design
3.9
(1.1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months