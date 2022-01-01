Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
Sustainable energy is energy that comes from sources that won't become scarce. This type of energy allows societies to meet their current energy needs without causing problems for future generations. There are various sources of sustainable energy. Solar panels can capture heat and light from the sun to energize power grids. Wind turbines can harness kinetic energy from wind to generate sustainable power. Hydropower plants also use turbines to create power, but the energy is generated from moving water, rather than wind. Other kinds of sustainable energy sources include biomass energy, which comes from plants and animals, and geothermal energy, which comes from heat within the earth.
Learning about sustainable energy allows you to help society minimize its reliance on fossil fuels, such as goal, oil, and natural gas. Although fossil fuels have long been convenient sources of energy for humankind, they come with two major drawbacks. The first is that these sources will eventually become scarce and depleted. The second downside is that fossil fuel usage contributes to environmental damage, polluting the air and increasing the planet's temperature through carbon emissions.
Learning about sustainable energy can prepare you for jobs that involve researching and designing energy systems or manufacturing, installing, and maintaining those systems. You can become a wind turbine technician and spend your time installing turbines. Or you can plan solar panel installations as a solar project manager. Jobs such as energy sales representative involve marketing sustainable power sources to others, while environmental consultants help organizations assess and reduce their carbon footprint.
Online courses can introduce you to the many types of sustainable energy and help you learn about their specific pros and cons. You'll also learn about energy policies, infrastructure design and management, and the challenges that come with climate change. Online classes allow you to study these topics and more at your own pace and from your own home.