Postgraduate Certificate of Public Health
Imperial College London
Recognised qualification
Offered by Imperial College London
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers
12 months
6 courses total, 14 - 16 hours per week
100% online
Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required
£6,500 or £10,725* total cost
Develop a strong foundation in the principles of public health from leading experts at Imperial College London who are shaping global policy.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the enormous impact that public health expertise can make in protecting populations and individuals. Awarded University of the Year 2022 for its response to the pandemic (The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide), Imperial College London is committed to improving public health for people throughout the world. In this 12-month Public Health Postgraduate Certificate programme, you’ll have the opportunity to gain the skills necessary to launch or advance your public health career and help make a safer, healthier world for everyone. Imperial has recently been recognised as having a greater proportion of 4* “world-leading” research than any other UK university and ranks top in the UK overall, according to the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021.
Through a mixture of core and elective Specializations, you’ll learn job-relevant skills from public health experts and will be able to earn a valuable postgraduate credential from one of the world’s most highly regarded institutions without the financial or time commitments of a full master’s degree programme. Deepen your expertise in distinct subject areas such as Epidemiology, Statistics, or Foundations of Public Health Practice while achieving work-life balance through this 100% online, part-time remote learning programme.
Following successful completion of the Postgraduate Certificate, you can choose whether to progress to the Postgraduate Diploma or the Master’s programme. Provided you meet academic progression requirements, you won’t need to re-apply.
What makes this PH certificate unique?
Evidence-based, research-driven approach: In this programme, learners have the opportunity to gain a certificate in public health from a world-renowned research institute in just 12 months. Graduates can then choose to start a new career in public health or take their existing role to the next level.
Immersive, interactive learning experience: Each Specialization on the Postgraduate Certificate is delivered by a team of public health experts from a diverse range of backgrounds—such as clinicians, researchers, policy makers, biomedical scientists, and health economists. You’ll benefit from an innovative and comprehensive public health curriculum, which reflects the most recent developments in public health — including unique research discoveries from Imperial College London.
- Valuable career credential: Imperial College London has been ranked first for graduate employability in both the Guardian University Guide 2021 and the Time Good University Guide 2021. Graduates from the postgraduate certificate programme will be able to showcase skills that can help advance their existing career, prepare a wide range of public health roles, or launch a new career in the field. With the knowledge you’ll gain through the programme, you’ll be prepared to work in a range of areas — including government institutions, non-governmental organisations, industry leaders, and consultancies.
Applications are now open for Fall 2022 entry!
Application deadlines:
- Round 1: 14 January, 2022
- Round 2: 11 March, 2022
- Round 3: 4 May, 2022
- Final deadline: 4 July, 2022
You will need to apply online directly with Imperial College London.
If you have any questions about the admissions process or the programme, please do not hesitate to get in touch via gmph-queries@imperial.ac.uk.
Multiple courses and specialisations from Imperial College London are available as open courses for you to try on Coursera before enrolling in the programme. If you complete an open course and enroll in the programme later, your work will count towards your Postgraduate Certificate.
This programme is designed for students from a variety of different backgrounds in medicine, policy, academic research, business, and non-health related backgrounds, representing different professional backgrounds with one common thread: to respond to a calling to help make the world healthier and safer for all.
The School of Public Health aims to achieve better population health through strengthening the public health science base, training the next generation of public health leaders, and influencing health policies and programmes around the world.
Through this course, you'll develop a wide range of research skills stemming from knowledge of the most pressing global health issues. Graduates of on-campus programmes have gone into roles in academia, government, industry, and non-governmental organisations, such as the Gates Foundation, the United Nations, and the World Health Organisation.
The learning experience is primarily done at your own pace, but also includes group-chat/virtual live sessions and exercises with peers; interactive content consists of online assessment via quizzes, peer review; online individual/group presentations, written coursework and more.
Imperial is a global top ten university with a world-class reputation in science, engineering, business and medicine.
If you complete an open course and enroll in the programme later, it will count towards your Postgraduate Certificate upon enrollment.
Frequently Asked Questions
